AGCO Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2019 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

AGCO opened at $59.47 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. AGCO has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 51,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

