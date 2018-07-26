Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) versus Great Elm Capital (GECC) Critical Analysis

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Great Elm Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus price target of $210.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Great Elm Capital has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 30.34% 19.27% 9.90% Great Elm Capital -34.01% 12.75% 7.47%

Risk & Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Great Elm Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.31 billion 3.56 $689.50 million $14.60 10.34 Great Elm Capital $29.73 million 3.32 -$2.75 million $1.52 6.10

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affiliated Managers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Great Elm Capital on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers. The Company’s investment advisor is Great Elm Capital Management, Inc. (GECM). Great Elm Capital Group is the parent company of GECM.

