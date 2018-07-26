Afam Capital Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Afam Capital Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Afam Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $128.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

