Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.68 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 46.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

