AerCap (AER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.53

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.11, with a volume of 28166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.54%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $146,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $254,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $320,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

