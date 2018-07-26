Aena SME (AENA) Given a €171.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been assigned a €171.00 ($201.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AENA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €173.38 ($203.97).

Shares of AENA stock opened at €171.00 ($201.18) on Tuesday. Aena SME has a 52-week low of €137.05 ($161.24) and a 52-week high of €184.90 ($217.53).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

