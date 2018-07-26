Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Sells $12,467.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) insider David S. Hendrickson sold 4,550 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $12,467.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,228.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AEHR stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.33.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

