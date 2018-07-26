Adyen (ADYEN) Given a €470.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €470.00 ($552.94) price objective on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €570.00 ($670.59) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €573.20 ($674.35).

