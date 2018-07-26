Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $3,379,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 455,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $167.08 on Thursday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $127.26 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,735,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 1,141 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $185,184.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,018. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $153.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

