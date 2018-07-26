Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $196,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $200,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $222,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

AVGO stock opened at $225.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $197.46 and a 1-year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

