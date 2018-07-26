Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 112.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $310,424.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 144.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.01057870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004896 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00016584 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,139,756 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,319 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

