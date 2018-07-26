Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto Parts is focusing to expand its footprint by opening stores, widening online presence and collaborations. Further, to meet the evolving need of the customers, Advance Auto Parts is streamlining its supply chain and is opting for store transformation and inventory positioning. Also, its past investments and reduction in material costs are driving the company’s gross margin. It has also outlined a five-year strategy to remove unnecessary costs up to $750 million within a span of four to five years. In the last three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of AAP opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 50.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,685,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,919,000 after purchasing an additional 202,716 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 459.6% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,858,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

