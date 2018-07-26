Adobe Systems (ADBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.73

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $262.73 and last traded at $258.36, with a volume of 75438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

