AdHive Price Tops $0.0658 on Major Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Qryptos and IDEX. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $271,837.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000748 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000478 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,921,314 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

