Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,384. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 343.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,154.8% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

