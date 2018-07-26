Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard traded down $0.98, hitting $78.47, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,762,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,197,000 after buying an additional 212,792 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,621,000 after buying an additional 3,078,408 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,782,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,647,000 after buying an additional 115,007 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,018,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 733,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,952,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.