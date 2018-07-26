Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) received a $21.00 target price from investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACOR. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $245,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $108,899.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at $158,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,469,901 shares of company stock worth $44,328,415. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.