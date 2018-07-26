Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com opened at $148.87 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 330.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $40,681.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,463.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $604,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,980 and sold 571,745 shares worth $76,266,661. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

