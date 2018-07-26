Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 436,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,148,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASGN opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.90. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. ASGN had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $169,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

