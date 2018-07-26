Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Acquires Shares of 45,389 Allergan plc (AGN)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. Allergan comprises approximately 1.9% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 46.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.34.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.48. 489,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,382. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

