Acacia Mining (ABGLF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Mining plc is a mining company which acquires and explores primarily for gold. The Company’s producing mines consists of Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso. Acacia Mining plc, formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS ABGLF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. Acacia Mining has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $602.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

