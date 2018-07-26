Absolute Software (ABT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.48

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 7328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Absolute Software to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.55.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.24 million.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

