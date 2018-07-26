Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 44.8929409767267 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund traded up $0.02, reaching $13.99, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,150. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

