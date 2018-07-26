AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,790,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie opened at $93.12 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 186.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.65.

In related news, Director Glenn F. Tilton purchased 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

