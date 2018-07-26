Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 263,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock worth $392,474 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

