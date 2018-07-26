ABB (ABBN) PT Set at CHF 23.50 by Societe Generale

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 23.50 price objective by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 25.67.

ABB stock opened at CHF 23.09 on Tuesday. ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

