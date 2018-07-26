Aaron’s (AAN) Announces Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s updated its FY18 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Aaron’s traded up $5.35, hitting $48.87, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 99,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.05. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other news, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,811.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,785. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 464,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53,159 shares in the last quarter.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.