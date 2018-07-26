AAON (AAON) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on AAON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of AAON opened at $36.15 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. AAON has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson bought 8,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $237,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,130,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893,775.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $129,604.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,439,023.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,241,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,757,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 375,955 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,826,000 after buying an additional 311,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,984,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,974,000 after buying an additional 114,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

