AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

AAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AAC in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get AAC alerts:

AAC opened at $10.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. AAC has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. AAC had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AAC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Cartwright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,719,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,030,986.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of AAC by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 431,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 65,942 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAC by 128.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAC by 43.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 120,373 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AAC during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AAC by 234.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.