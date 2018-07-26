AA (AA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

AA (LON:AA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.86) price target on shares of AA in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays cut AA to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.99) in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AA to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 130 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.83 ($1.97).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

