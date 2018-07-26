$72.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post sales of $72.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.44 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $57.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year sales of $317.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $317.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $379.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.32 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cyberark Software from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.05. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $69.97.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.