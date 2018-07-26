600 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,309,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $192.60 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.34 and a twelve month high of $219.90. The stock has a market cap of $682.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $594,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.