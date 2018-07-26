$597.77 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report $597.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.90 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $474.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $585.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,822,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,861,000 after acquiring an additional 362,511 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,942,000 after buying an additional 897,601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 287,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,630,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,401,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Murphy Oil traded up $0.15, reaching $32.96, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,671. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.38 and a beta of 2.30. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
