$578.44 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global Inc (CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to post sales of $578.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.54 million. CDK Global posted sales of $565.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.11 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of CDK Global opened at $64.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 253.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

