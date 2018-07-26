5,699 Shares in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Purchased by Visionary Asset Management Inc.

Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,187,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 6,223.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 323,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 318,349 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Leidos by 697.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 319,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,945,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,657,000 after buying an additional 246,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,297,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

LDOS opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

