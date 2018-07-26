$552.12 Million in Sales Expected for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) will report sales of $552.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.34 million and the lowest is $541.90 million. Modine Manufacturing posted sales of $515.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $566.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing traded up $0.15, hitting $17.10, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 129,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,917. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 479,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 599,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 249,317 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

