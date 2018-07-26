$539.97 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce $539.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.16 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $517.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 price objective on F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.41.

Shares of F5 Networks opened at $175.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $183.27.

In related news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 1,769 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $287,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,505 shares in the company, valued at $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,367 shares of company stock worth $10,520,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,848 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

