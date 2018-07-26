$489.15 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (AIR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $489.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.80 million and the lowest is $471.65 million. AAR posted sales of $439.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 202,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,562. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.83. AAR has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $49.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. AAR’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $553,731.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 819,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,594,811.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in AAR by 144.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AAR by 92.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $256,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

