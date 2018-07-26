4,371 Shares in PPL Corp (PPL) Purchased by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,971,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,873,000 after buying an additional 8,934,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 147.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,989,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,302 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $57,118,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in PPL by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,439,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in PPL by 7.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,852,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,183,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL opened at $28.76 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. PPL had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.89%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.