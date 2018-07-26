4,193 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Purchased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,299,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,564,000 after acquiring an additional 530,988 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,001,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after acquiring an additional 275,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 964,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF traded up $0.02, hitting $48.76, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,952. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

