40,025 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,790.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 186,737 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $408,805.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,489.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

