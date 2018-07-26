3D Systems (DDD) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.71. 4,291,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,603,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $166,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,204,133 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,185 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,621 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 789.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,095 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

