37,844 Shares in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,100,000 after acquiring an additional 97,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,037 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 173,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 237,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,324 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

MSG opened at $314.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,440.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $205.22 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.89 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

