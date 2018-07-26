$368.23 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $368.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.40 million and the lowest is $361.53 million. Smart Global posted sales of $223.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Smart Global had a return on equity of 94.82% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Smart Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of Smart Global opened at $31.93 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $714.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, insider Alan Marten sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $110,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $3,626,151. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.