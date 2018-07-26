$361.48 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post sales of $361.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.20 million and the highest is $386.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $317.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $373.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.26.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $102.18 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $104.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -152.51 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total value of $152,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,163,675.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $201,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,960 shares of company stock valued at $12,349,363 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 119,185 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,545,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,676 shares during the period.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.