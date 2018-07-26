3,486 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Acquired by LifePlan Financial Group Inc

LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF opened at $111.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.04 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

