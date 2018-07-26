33,700 Shares in Dana Inc (DAN) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11063.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dana’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $517,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,218 shares of company stock worth $1,121,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.