$276.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce sales of $276.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.20 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $134.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,560. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,906,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,091,000 after buying an additional 390,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,860,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 176,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 180,185 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,030,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,777,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,942,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,800,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp traded up $0.05, hitting $22.75, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,663,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,778. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

