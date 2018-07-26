$26.56 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will announce $26.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $39.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full-year sales of $133.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.67 million to $148.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $195.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $136.35 million to $249.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 70.33%.

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “$2.37” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,002 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 1,142,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.97. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

