23,919 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $253.39 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $261.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

