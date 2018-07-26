23,919 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $253.39 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $187.96 and a 1 year high of $261.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.
In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $100,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $149,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,432 shares of company stock valued at $20,206,877. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $268.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.